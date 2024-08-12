uCloudlink Group (UCL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

uCloudlink Group stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 million, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 4.41.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

