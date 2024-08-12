United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Cut to $75.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Macquarie from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PRKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Parks & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.