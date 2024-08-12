Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVVFree Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Universal worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal by 183.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $67.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Universal (NYSE:UVVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $770.86 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

