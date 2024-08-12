UroGen Pharma (URGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. On average, analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of URGN stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $67,401.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

