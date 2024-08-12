V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in V2X were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in V2X by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in V2X by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VVX stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

VVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

V2X Company Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Further Reading

