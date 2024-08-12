Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $171.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $254.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.