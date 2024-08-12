Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $15,945,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $152.15. 255,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

