VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046,913 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,151,000 after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,823 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $104,346,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,515,000 after purchasing an additional 181,475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.84 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

