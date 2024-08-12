Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 5,617 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.71% of CTO Realty Growth worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 11.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 601,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 63,187 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 74,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $447.45 million, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 276.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. Jonestrading lowered their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTO Realty Growth

Insider Activity

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.