Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.01% of CNB Financial worth $21,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 57,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $468.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

