Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,171,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACDC. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 712.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 130,757 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ProFrac

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 440,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $4,177,659.33. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,640,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,830,831.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $581.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

