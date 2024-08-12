Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $20,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITOS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

