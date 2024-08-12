Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.25% of Distribution Solutions Group worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Zamarripa bought 4,000 shares of Distribution Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,095.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGR opened at $32.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 0.99. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $439.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.