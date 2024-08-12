Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,306,000 after purchasing an additional 226,432 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at $528,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 61.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,067,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 405,152 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 1,021.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 657,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 599,029 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

SFL Price Performance

NYSE:SFL opened at $11.45 on Monday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $229.06 million during the quarter.

SFL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

