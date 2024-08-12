Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 11,662 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $21,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,330,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVNW shares. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of AVNW opened at $27.47 on Monday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $345.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.80.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

