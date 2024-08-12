Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.07% of Jasper Therapeutics worth $17,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JSPR shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $246.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

