Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Tiptree worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter worth about $14,894,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the first quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tiptree Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.85 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Further Reading

