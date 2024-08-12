Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.22% of Anika Therapeutics worth $19,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANIK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 210,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 116,679 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $374.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

