Vanguard Group Inc. Has $19.08 Million Stock Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,722,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVIR. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atea Pharmaceuticals

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $61,228.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,964.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of AVIR opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals



Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

