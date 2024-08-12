Vanguard Group Inc. Has $20.38 Million Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.07% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 91.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

BHB opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 4,476 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $115,570.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,466 shares of company stock valued at $140,534 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.