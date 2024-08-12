Vanguard Group Inc. Has $20.74 Million Stock Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $20,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 9.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $63.59 on Monday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $87.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $463.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

