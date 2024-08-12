Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 795,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $19,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,726,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AROW stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $461.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.74. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

