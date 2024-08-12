Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609,430 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Flushing Financial worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Flushing Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $12.94 on Monday. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

