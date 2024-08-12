Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.95 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

