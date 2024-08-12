Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $19,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSG stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on OSG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.