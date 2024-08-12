Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,217,531 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.60% of AST SpaceMobile worth $19,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.