Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 25,073 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,333,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,863,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 943,210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ranpak in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Ranpak Price Performance

Ranpak stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $626.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.67 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ranpak news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

