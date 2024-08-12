Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.73% of Ouster worth $18,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ouster by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 104,197 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

NYSE OUST opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $478.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.42. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264. 7.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

