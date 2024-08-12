Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $18,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 25,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 428.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 38.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Shore Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

SHBI opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $427.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.97. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

