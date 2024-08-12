Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 127,882 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.85% of TaskUs worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in TaskUs by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 155,751 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TaskUs by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TaskUs Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TASK opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.33. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.