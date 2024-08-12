Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,988 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $19,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $880.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

