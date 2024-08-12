Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 27,599 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at $526,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,160,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $670,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

