Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 3,830 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.75% of Genesco worth $18,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Genesco by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Genesco by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 31,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCO opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $314.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

