Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $18,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iradimed by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 340,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 223,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Iradimed stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. Iradimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $562.91 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 25.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Iradimed’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

