Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 87,998 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.13% of Bridge Investment Group worth $17,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,261,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 206,840 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $208,547.13. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,554,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,511,984.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Slager sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $52,624.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $208,547.13. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,554,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,511,984.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,366 shares of company stock worth $687,133. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.86 million, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.03.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.05 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently -216.67%.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

