Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.05% of ModivCare worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000.
ModivCare Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of MODV opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $335.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MODV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.
ModivCare Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
