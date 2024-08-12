Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.05% of ModivCare worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000.

ModivCare Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MODV opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $335.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

