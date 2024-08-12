Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,845,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $489.82 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $443.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

