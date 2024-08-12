Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 93.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $489.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.35 and a 200-day moving average of $480.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

