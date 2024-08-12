Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on Capreit’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will earn $2.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit Increases Dividend

Capreit Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

