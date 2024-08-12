Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,200 shares, an increase of 8,603.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 62,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,788. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $17.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

