Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Veralto by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $106.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.40. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

