Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 124,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

