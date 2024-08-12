Verve Therapeutics’ (VERV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 200.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VERV

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $418.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue was up 219.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verve Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $475,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 342,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,106.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.