Vicinity Motor (VEV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter.

Vicinity Motor Trading Down 61.8 %

Shares of Vicinity Motor stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Vicinity Motor has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

