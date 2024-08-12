VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Up 8,800.0% in July

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 8,800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:VCVOF remained flat at $5.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

