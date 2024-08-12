Visa (NYSE:V) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $259.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.56 and a 200 day moving average of $273.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

