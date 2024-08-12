Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Vista Outdoor stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.36 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $41.11.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.
