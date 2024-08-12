Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Vistagen Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,759.59% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. On average, analysts expect Vistagen Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $3.41 on Monday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

