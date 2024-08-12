Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,500 shares, an increase of 4,276.8% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE IGD traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.46. 13,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,054. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cirrus Logic Stock Surges on Strong Apple iPhone Upgrade Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.