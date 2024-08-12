Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,500 shares, an increase of 4,276.8% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE IGD traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.46. 13,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,054. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,978,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 723,418 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 495,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 275,372 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 354,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

