W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Trimmed by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GWW traded down $14.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $965.25. 8,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,319. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $928.06 and a 200 day moving average of $949.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

